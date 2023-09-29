Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $296.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

