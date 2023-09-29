Matrix Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

