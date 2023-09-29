Matrix Trust Co Invests $4.56 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 476,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

