VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,713. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.