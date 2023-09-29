Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 175,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,233. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.