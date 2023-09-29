Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,695 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,363,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,069. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

