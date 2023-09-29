Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,531 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

