Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up about 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,152. The company has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

