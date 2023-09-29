Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 331,232 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,998. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.