Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,710 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 861,722 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

