Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock remained flat at $62.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,783. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

