Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

