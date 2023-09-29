Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,428 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 691,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,389 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

