2,972 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,990. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

