Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 202,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.