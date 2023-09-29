Altiora Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $100.64 on Friday. 824,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,990. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

