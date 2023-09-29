Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,704 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 279,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,284. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

