Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,579,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. 121,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.