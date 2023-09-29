2,202 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.