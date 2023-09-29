Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 9,016,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,232,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

