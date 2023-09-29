iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $49.27. 1,724,386 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

