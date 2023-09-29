iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.