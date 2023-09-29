Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $138.70. 284,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

