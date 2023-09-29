Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,270. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.