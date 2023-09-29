Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,975 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 2,722,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

