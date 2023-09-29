Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.87. The stock had a trading volume of 384,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

