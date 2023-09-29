Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AOR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.