Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,204 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 52,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

