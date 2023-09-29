Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

