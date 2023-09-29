Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,746,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $225.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

