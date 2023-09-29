Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $799,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

