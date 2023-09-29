Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ICF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.