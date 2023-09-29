Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.