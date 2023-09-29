Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.