Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 481 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

