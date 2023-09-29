Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 4,715 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

