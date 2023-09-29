Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

