TFG Advisers LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after buying an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %
OMC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.32. 73,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
