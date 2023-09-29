Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,513,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,571,000 after buying an additional 328,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SU opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

