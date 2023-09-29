Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

ALL stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.