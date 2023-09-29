Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 295,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $55.05. 338,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,770. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

