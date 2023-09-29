TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

