TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 922,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.