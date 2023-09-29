Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 550,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,611. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

