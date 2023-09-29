Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $272.03. 7,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.