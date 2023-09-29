iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 464,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,547. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

