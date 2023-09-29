Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9,078.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 225,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.