TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 550,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

