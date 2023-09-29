Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 518,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,656. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
