Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 155,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.